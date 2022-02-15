Changing feed could be costly

Beef cattle generally consume more dry matter in a cold environment.
Also, we know that when the temperatures dip below their lower critical temperature, they require more energy just for maintenance. This lowers the performance of growing cattle and diverts nutrients from lactation, gestation or body reserves to maintenance for beef cows.
Storms can interrupt feed intake for cattle, and they also can change their feed consumption due to barometric pressure.
So how do we react to the changing temperatures and winter conditions when dealing with beef nutrition in cold environments?
There are a number of serious misconceptions in the realm of cattle feeding during cold weather, and most of these deal with changing the ration.
For feedlot cattle, some nutritionists advocate a “storm ration” that has additional roughage in anticipation of changes in intake. Often this just adds to the variation in the rumen environment and may be a “step back” in transition to the finishing ration.
A better approach, perhaps, is to manage feed deliveries and be patient in ration adjustment while leaving the cattle on a consistent ration. Consistency and patience in feed deliveries pay off in the long run.
A second common error that looks good on paper is to add fat. Here we have yet another ration change, and in this situation we impair rumination and actually can contribute to cold stress.
The heat of fermentation comes from the carbohydrates delivered to the rumen whether it be fiber from the forage as would be the primary ingredient in the cow ration, or starch from the grain as would be the primary ingredient in the feedlot ration.
The fats that we most often use in cattle feeding are plant derived oils, and there is a period of adjustment for cattle to adapt to these additives. Including these into a ration over the short term impairs rumination to some degree, changes dry matter intake and can set us back.
In more extreme but still common situations, we may see deaths in feedlot cattle from Clostridium perfringes due to the mass movement of undigested starches from the rumen to the lower intestines. This is where this organism can flourish when too much fat is added too quickly to rations.
A third error that can occur, and does too often, is to over feed or deliver too much feed as a storm or weather system moves in. With high forage rations like what a cow would normally be consuming, this usually is not a big issue other than that when the weather front passes, the animal backs way off on feed intake. This means feed will probably get wasted while spoiled feed needs to be scooped out of bunks. In fat cattle rations this sets up the perfect arrangement for subacute acidosis or a more serious acidosis, and subsequently sub-par performance for the rest of the time these cattle are on feed.
For those feeding in confinement buildings or anyone with limited bunk space, changes in weather can be especially challenging. As cold weather approaches, the more aggressive eaters in the pen tend to want to eat more than usual. These eating patterns can result in subacute acidosis for these big eaters while the more timid eaters tend to go a bit hungry even if the total delivery to the pen has been consistent. Because of this, it is wise not to “step up” to the next ration until after the storm passes.
Consistency is king when feeding cattle, and we can expect with 100% accuracy that winter in Iowa will bring cold weather and erratic weather patterns. Before the storm is the time to formulate and transition to rations that are appropriate for maintaining condition in the gestating cow or fattening the feedlot calf, and don’t be talked out of following this plan.
Likewise, cattle do not need to overindulge prior to a storm as wild animals do since we provide the feed they need every day. So, resist the temptation to “over” provide feed and keep the ship steady through the storm.