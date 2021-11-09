Clinics slated to prep for calving season

AMES, Iowa — To help Iowa cattlemen and women prepare for a successful calving season and subsequent breeding period, Iowa Beef Center is offering four Beef Cow Clinics over two days in early December. Each clinic is in a different Iowa location.
Session topics cover essentials from conception to calving, including nutrition basics during gestation and early lactation, 2022 breeding season prep and fine-tuning your record keeping system. IBC program specialist Beth Reynolds said one session is sure to spark interest.
“This session focuses on troubleshooting dystocia issues utilizing a life-size cow model,” Reynolds said in a news release.
In another session, a local veterinarian will discuss common calving season issues and help producers learn how to correct these issues before they become problems.
Attendance is limited to 50 participants per clinic location and preregistration is required. Cost is $25 per person, which includes a meal.
Clinics are scheduled as follows. Register with the Extension office at the clinic you plan to attend:
- Dec. 1 — Johnson County Fairgrounds, Iowa City; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call Johnson County Extension at 319-337-2145 or email Shannon at bielicke@iastate.edu.
- Dec. 1 — Jones CountyExtension/Youth Development Center, Monticello; 4:30-9:30 p.m. Call Jones County Extension at 319-465-3224 or email Shawnee at oswalds@iastate.edu.
- Dec. 9 — St Patrick’s Parish Center, Audubon; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call Audubon County Extension at 712-563-4239 or email Ann at acarter@iastate.edu.
- Dec. 9 — Hansen Ag Student Learning Center, Ames; 3-8 p.m. Story County Extension at 515-337-1601 or email Michaela at mvandb@iastate.edu.
Find more information on the Beef Cow Clinics flyer at bit.ly/3mKKdH1.