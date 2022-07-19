Consider alternate forages during heat

When Yoana Newman decided to call her Badger Crop Connect webinar “Alternative Forages for Summer Heat” she didn’t know Wisconsin would be in a “heat bubble.”
“We’re faced with more extreme weather like these current hot dry conditions. It’s becoming more frequent,” she said.
Alternative forages for summer heat have a short window for production.
“Because of that short window we need plants with quick germination, high yield and high nutritive value,” Newman said. “The summer annuals that fit those traits include sorghum, forage sorghum, sudangrass and sorghum-sudan hybrids.”
Teff grass that’s adapted to drought is being looked at, as well as forage crabgrass.
“I like to put the word forage before crabgrass because this isn’t the weedy plant we know as crabgrass,” she said. “All of these work well with cowpeas, a legume that’s being tested in the Spooner, Wisconsin, area in conjunction with these annuals.”
Sorghum species being tested are C-4 warm-season bunch grasses that are tolerant to heat and drought. The plants have a smaller leaf area compared to corn and possess a waxy coating on the leaf that reduces the rate of transpiration.
“These plants go dormant during hot spells and resume growth when conditions become favorable,” she said. “They can be used for grazing, hay, green chop or silage.”
Forage sorghum can be categorized as conventional or brown-midrib varieties with reduced lignin. Yields are usually 80% of that of corn and can be used for green-chop or silage.
“In addition we have sorghum-sudan and sudan hybrids which resemble the grasses we use for grazing. They can be harvested multiple times,” she said.
They have a finer stem and possess the ability to tiller from their base. Sorghum-sudan uses less water than corn and tolerates moderately poor fertility.
“Sorghum-sudan hybrids have a higher protein content than corn — around 10% versus 7 (percent) for corn,” Newman said.
Seeding rates are about 25 pounds per acre.
“June planting when soil temps are 60 degrees is preferable,” she said, and she recommends a 7-inch row spacing.
Forage-related disorders can occur when using sorghums.
“Prussic acid is a potential problem in young wilted or frosted plants,” she said. “We can also have nitrate potential in the base of the stems, especially if the plants are subject to drought.”
She said once nitrate accumulates, the level remains inflated in the plant so it may be necessary to dilute it with another forage source.
Forage crabgrass and teff grass are options for alternative forages. Teff grass is good for erosion control because of its fibrous roots and rapid germination.
It’s extremely palatable — a fine-stemmed grass without prussic-acid concerns.
“It should be planted in late spring after frost concerns, at a seeding rate of 7 to 10 pounds per acre,” she said.
It’s important the seeding depth be very shallow.
“Teff seed is smaller than alfalfa,” Newman said. “Forage yields of 3,000 to 5,000 pounds per acre can be expected.”
Forage-crabgrass varieties for the upper Midwest should be selected for quick germination. Early-summer seeding rates of 3 to 5 pounds per acre are recommended. Forage yield ranges from 4,000 to 12,000 lbs./acre.
“A disadvantage of forage crabgrass is it takes longer to dry than teff because of its thicker stem,” Newman said. “But it can be hayed.”