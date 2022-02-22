Cow Thoughts

Editor’s note: Baxter Black retired from writing at the end of 2021. This column is from October 2016.
The old cow thought to herself, “I sure hate standing in line. Even if it’s just once a year, it’s not something I look forward to.
“Oh, great. Here comes that yayhoo with a hot shot. Where’d they pick him up? Must be refugee from the haying crew.
“The weather’s nice. Thank goodness for that! I’ve stood in this alley in the hot sun and in blizzards. You’d think these fools would plan their preg checking when the weather’s decent.
“Keep moving, Molly. I know she’s worried. Losing her teeth. Of course, I’m no spring chicken, either, and that bout with the eye infection didn’t improve my looks any.
“OK, kid! I’m moving up! It’s not easy in all this goop. They should have had you shovel the alley, but I suspect that would have been beyond your learning skills!
“Uh, oh. I can hear the squeeze chute clanging. I’ve been through it enough times I know it doesn’t hurt, but just the sound of it makes me nervous. I wonder if that lady will still be there.
“All right, Molly. Go on. You’re gonna do OK.
“Bred. Good. She’s bred. Anybody could have told that by looking, but they’ve got Doc here to make it official. She’s getting her shots, but they’re cutting her off to the right. Not staying with the big bunch. Dental problems, no doubt.
“Whoa! Sorry, kid! I wasn’t ready for that! But I’m in the chute. You happy now?
“By gosh, the lady is still sitting on that barrel where she was last year writing in her notebook. She looks cold. Oooh! Speaking of cold! Thanks, Doc! I really needed that! I feel like I just got rear-ended by an army tank!
“Bred, he says. I should hope so! I didn’t stand out there all spring with that bunch of slobbering yearling bulls for nothing! I know my job!
“Jeez! I wish there was a better way to check my teeth without you ham-handed Vikings sticking your fingers up my nose!
“Try that on for size! Dang, I missed him.
“Ump! Agh! Where did that lunatic learn to give shots? Bet he makes a mean fondue.
“So, the big boss is giving me the once over. He’s looking at my eye. It’s cloudy, but no pain. He’s squatting down to check it. Now he’s puffing a little powder in it. Now, for sure I can’t see!
“Well, I’ll be durned. I believe he patted me on the head!
“OK, I’m going.
“Boy, I’m glad that’s over.
“Naw, he couldn’t have — patted me on the head, I mean. Must’ve been my imagination.”