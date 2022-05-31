Coyote Cowboy Observations

Editor’s note: Baxter Black retired from writing at the end of 2021. This column is from November 2017.
There's always time to pet your dog.
If a feller doesn’t trim his own horse’s feet, he’s got too many horses or not enough time.
Some people do what they’ve gotta do to live where they wanna live. Others live where they have to live to be what they want to be.
If the reader can’t understand what the poet is trying to say, it’s not the reader’s fault.
Sometimes gentle pressure is better than jerkin’ as hard as you can. Kinda like pickin’ up a bull’s nose.
The consultant’s motto: You can’t have all your hands in one pocket.
I like a woman that smells like barbecue sauce.
Some say, “You are what you eat.” I say, “You are where you walk. Wipe your feet.”
People are also reading…
I observed to a man in New York that I was surprised that they had so many cows and so much farming. He said, “Son, this is where it started.”
The only thing I can’t do in excess is moderation.
It’s hard being a cowboy. If a man gets run over by a truck he gets sympathy. If he gets run over by a horse, they laugh.
You know you had a bad weekend when you wake up Sunday morning and it’s Thanksgiving Day.
A bank examiner is someone who comes in after the battle and shoots the wounded.
If a person has an excuse to be less than they can be, they probably will.
I felt sorry for myself when I had no hat, ’til I met a man who had no … wait a minute, that’s not right.
Vet prognosis. Those that linger have a better chance than those that die right away.
Whoever named The Dumb Friends League has dang sure punched a few cows.
If you are not generous when you can afford to be, it marks you as a small person. That is not the same as being generous with somebody else’s money. That’s merely being cheap.