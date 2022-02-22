Creston seventh grader wins Iowa Foundation Heifer Award

Veronica Lents, daughter of Kevin and Mallory Lents, of Creston, Iowa, has recently been announced as the 2022 recipient of the Iowa Foundation Heifer Award.
As an award winner, she received three purebred Red Angus bred heifers purchased from Mike and Dianna Nolin’s Red Angus herd in Monroe, Iowa.
The foundation heifers of the breed of the winner’s choice are awarded each year by Iowa Beef Breeds Council and Iowa Cattlemen’s Foundation. At the end of five years, Veronica will be expected to repay $6,000 to help with funding to keep the program going into the future. The program is in year twelve and was developed to help youth establish purebred seedstock herds of their own.
Veronica is a seventh-grade student at Mayflower Heritage Christian School in Creston and she is involved with sports in the Creston Public Middle School. She is an active member of her church and the Highland Highlights 4-H Club where she has been involved in a number of community service projects. In addition, she is a member of the Iowa Red Angus State Association and the National Red Angus Association. She shares her family’s love of the Red Angus breed and has shown not only at her local County Fair, but also at the Iowa State Fair, Iowa Beef Expo, Iowa Red Angus Field Days and numerous IJBBA Jackpot shows.
She has participated in contests such as: speech, livestock judging, cattlemen’s quiz, and salesmanship and has encouraged others to do the same.
Veronica’s recommendations credit her with goals of striving for excellence, being a peer role model and having an outstanding work ethic. She is planning to learn more about genetics, breeding, feeding, grazing practices, budgets and promotion of the beef industry. She is not only a good showman but is also well versed in current beef industry issues, her nomination stated.