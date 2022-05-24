Drones help in managing pasture

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Will Boyer thinks the view from 120 feet above a pasture is pretty amazing. And not just the aesthetics.
Boyer, a Kansas State University watershed specialist, said unmanned aircraft systems —more commonly called drones — can help farmers track changes in their pastures. He notes that drone imagery has become so good that reasonable measurements can be taken from above.
“You can really pick things out a lot better from above,” Boyer said.
When using drone imagery, he said, “the quality of the photography is key to estimating grassland biomass.” Drones can take pictures from several angles.
From similar photos, Boyer said some tree and shrub species can be manually identified, then he’ll use software — one of those is called Sample Frequency — to identify the frequency of those species in the pasture.
“It gives producers a starting place to monitor from,” Boyer said, adding the initial view gives the ability to monitor changes in frequency for that species.
Boyer said another software program, Sample Point, makes a grid of approximately 100 points within each picture so that percent ground cover can be identified from all of those points.
“There’s a lot of variability throughout the pasture,” Boyer said, noting that being able to sample the entire pasture helps to get a representative view.
Boyer said drones can also be useful in checking water gaps in pastures so that farmers wouldn’t have to drive over the rough terrain to check them.
“I think with better technology and better safety features on the drone, there’s going to be more of a universal acceptance,” Boyer said.