Drought recovery essentials for producers

So, what happens to forage plants during a drought?
The goal of drought planning should focus on reducing negative impacts on forage plants that occur during the drought from overgrazing.
Following a return to more favorable growing conditions — hopefully next spring and summer — practicing proper grazing management could aid pasture recovery after the drought.
Pastures can recover from drought with proper management, but overgrazing and prolonged stress can limit productivity for many years.
Drought alone rarely kills well-managed pasture plants. The most noticeable effect on forage plants during drought conditions are reduced forage production. Root growth is also limited, which restricts the ability of the plant to extract deeper soil moisture and nutrients.
Sometimes, drought-stressed pastures are in better condition than they appear. This can be especially true for pastures that were well-managed prior to drought. In many cases, pastures can quickly recover. The key elements for recovery are rain and rest.