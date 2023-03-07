Editor's note: This article was originally written for Progressive Cattle magazine and was also published in the February 2023 Iowa Beef Center Newsletter.
Across the Midwest, spring calving season is just around the corner. Sometimes grueling but often beloved and fulfilling, calving season is an incredibly important time of year for cow-calf producers. Effective management during this time can have a great impact on health and performance of the calf crop and ultimately a producer’s bottom line.
So what are some practical things you can do to effectively manage the birthing process? First, simply plan ahead and be well-prepared. Review breeding records, pregnancy check results, and bull data to estimate calving period and predict potential dystocia problems. Think ahead about facilities and equipment to make sure everything is available, clean, and functional. Make a list of the necessary supplies and be sure to have everything on hand. Some important supplies include OB sleeves, chains or straps, calf puller, towels, halters, feeding tube, light source, OB lube, soap, water, bucket, calving book, etc. Develop a plan for observation. For some, this may include the use of barn cameras or detailed schedules among family and hired help. For others, perhaps it is just a matter of setting the alarm and grabbing the flashlight. Plan for problems and unique situations. Consider how you might warm a cold calf, where you might house a calf with scours, where the veterinarian might be able to perform a Caesarean section, etc.
Next, prepare calving facilities that are appropriate for your environment. Weather risk and associated mitigation strategies will vary depending on location, climate, and calving season. Calving barns, windbreaks, bedding, etc. can be extremely valuable depending on your situation. Ideal calving facilities are clean, dry, protected from the weather, and allow capture and assistance of females when necessary. For some operations, particularly those with less winter weather and those that calve later in the season, calving on pasture or cover crop fields can work well. Less animal density promotes a cleaner, drier environment and minimizes the spread of pathogens among young calves. The challenge, of course, is how to capture and assist calving females when necessary. It is important to have a plan and facilities that allow assistance not only for dystocia cases but also for weak calves, mothering issues, cold calves, and other inevitable issues.
It can be helpful for producers to review the stages of parturition and think ahead about when and how to assist with the birthing process. During stage I of labor the cervix dilates, uterine contractions begin, and the fetus enters the birth canal. Cows may become restless and isolate themselves from the herd and vaginal discharge and elevation of the tail may be evident. During stage II the cervix dilates completely, the water bag appears and breaks and fetal extremities appear. Stage II is active labor marked by straining, abdominal press, and delivery of the calf. Stage III is marked by passage of the placenta.
There are various rules of thumb for when to examine or assist, but I like to emphasize progress during stage II of labor. If a female is in active stage II labor for 30–60 minutes without significant progress, an examination is warranted, and she will likely require assistance of some kind. Traditionally, normal duration of stage II has been described as approximately 2–4 hours. However, research from the USDA and Oklahoma State University indicate a shorter normal duration for stage II. Average duration of stage II in these studies was approximately 23 minutes for cows and 55 minutes for heifers (Doornbos et al. and Putnam et al.). Most cows that took longer than 23 minutes and most heifers that took longer than 55 minutes, ultimately needed assistance.
When assistance is necessary, remain calm and evaluate the situation. Assess calf presentation, position, posture, and size relative to dam’s pelvis to determine if vaginal delivery is possible. Use a head catch that will allow the cow to go down and secure her in a way that allows her to be comfortable and breathe easily. Consider tying her with a halter and releasing her from the head catch, especially if she goes down during labor. When pulling calves, apply straps or chains with two loops, one above and one below the fetlock joint, to distribute pressure and minimize risk of injury. Try to work with the cow by pulling when she pushes. When delivering backwards calves, once the hips are out, the umbilical cord is likely compromised and with the head still inside the uterus, the calf cannot yet breathe. In this situation, the priority is to move quickly rather than to synchronize perfectly with the cow’s contractions. If hips lock, try to rotate the calf 45 degrees to allow the widest part of the calf’s hips to fit through the widest part of the dam’s pelvic canal. Be careful to not apply too much force when using a calf puller. Do not exceed the force that could be applied by two strong men pulling manually. Consider studying resources or participating in calving workshops to learn additional guidelines and tips. Finally, have your veterinarian’s number readily available and do not hesitate to call for assistance with challenging cases.
Immediately following birth, priorities are to stimulate breathing, facilitate bonding between the calf and dam, protect the calf from inclement weather, and ensure colostrum consumption. Colostrum is particularly important for passive immunity in cattle because bovine antibodies are not readily transferred across the placenta, which means that calves are born almost completely unprotected from environmental pathogens and infectious diseases. Beyond antibodies, colostrum contains nutritional components, enzymes, growth factors, cells, hormones, and other beneficial components. Newborn beef calves should ingest approximately 2 quarts of high-quality colostrum within the first 4 to 6 hours of life and an additional 1-2 quarts by approximately 12 hours of age.