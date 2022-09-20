Fall focus turns to improved pasture productivity

Pastures are important forage resources for many farms, and the intensity of pasture use can range from continuous grazing to intensive rotational grazing and careful species composition of the pasture.
The following general tips focus on increasing pasture productivity this fall and next spring. Improved pasture management is even more essential now considering the stress imposed on grazing systems due to the widespread drought conditions these past two growing seasons.
Assess pasture yield potential as well as species composition and vigor now. Also, note the amount of open space and annual and perennial weed composition of the pasture. Knowing its yield potential will help plan stocking rates and whether supplemental hay is needed. Differences in the stature and growth habit of grasses and legumes may require different grazing strategies to avoid overgrazing.
Avoid overgrazing
Although fall is a peak time for cool-season grass and legume forage production, pasture plants are often recovering from hot and dry summer conditions. Stocking rates and grazing duration should be controlled to allow plants to store energy to improve overwintering and to develop resilient root systems.
Minimize hoof traffic damage
Congregating livestock in certain areas of the pasture (e.g., around water or feed bunks) can destroy vegetation. During wet periods, livestock should be removed from pastures or moved to sacrifice paddocks. Temporary fencing can exclude damaged areas and allow the pasture to rejuvenate.
Moving livestock daily to new pasture can also spread hoof traffic over a wider area in a rotational system.
Control weeds
There is no substitute for good pasture management to control weeds by preventing their establishment in the first place. Management that improves forage productivity, such as controlled grazing, forage species selection, liming and fertilization, etc., also increases competition with weeds and reduces open space available for weeds to establish. With overgrazing and loss of forage cover, annual, biennial and perennial weeds can be a problem.
Consider mowing and dragging
If the pastures contain spots of annual weeds or mature residue from the summer, mowing can be beneficial. Mowing to a 4-inch height will stimulate pasture plants to regrow and have high quality.
Dragging areas with accumulated manure is a strategy to distribute nutrients and organic matter and to reduce pests.
Plan for the new year
By the fall of the year, we should have a good idea about good and bad aspects of the pasture system. If the pasture was inadequate for the livestock numbers, options are to increase the pasture productivity by renovation, fertilization or rotational grazing, increasing the pasture acreage, or reducing livestock numbers.