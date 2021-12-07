Feedlot Forum slated for Jan. 18

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Feedlot Forum — the premier Extension program for the cattle feeding industry — is back live and in-person Jan. 18 at the Terrace View Event Center in Sioux Center, focusing on the latest emerging trends in beef feedlots.
“With a full lineup of nationally known speakers, Feedlot Forum 2022 is designed to benefit the cattle feeder,” Beth Doran, beef specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, said in a news release.
The forum will open with Marvin Hammond, Elanco technical specialist, providing a “hands-on” session featuring proper implanting. Dan Thomsen, ISU faculty member and presenter on Doc Talk, will follow by discussing the walk toward traceable beef and its importance to the beef industry. Chase DeCoite, director of animal health with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, will lead off the afternoon program by talking about the importance of the newly adopted U.S. Cattle Industry Feedyard Audit, and Lee Schulz, ISU livestock market economist, will round out the day with a beef market outlook.
Registration is $25 per adult or $10 per student and can be completed online at go.iastate.edu/ZKECIJ on or before Jan. 10. For more information, contact Beth Doran at 712-737-4230 or doranb@iastate.edu.