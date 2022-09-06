Fighting stock tank algae growth

While most algae found growing in the stock tank are not harmful to cattle, their presence can alter water quality or taste and deter cattle from consuming enough water. A reduction in water intake will result in a reduced dry matter intake, placing a drag on performance.
Keeping a reliable, clean, palatable water source available for cattle at all times should be a priority for caretakers.
Algae growth stems from organic matter in the tank like dirt, manure, feed, saliva or urine. While not all of this can be controlled, look for opportunities to reduce organic matter build-up. For example, eliminate the opportunity for cattle to crawl into tanks, distance feed sources from water tanks, and discourage cattle from loafing close to the tank.
The most effective way to maintain a clean water source is to clean regularly! Drain the tank manually or turn off the water source and watch for cattle to drain the tank for you. Long-handled brushes with stiff bristles work best to scrub the sides and bottom. Rinse to reduce buildup and remove dead algae. Then, consider options to suppress algae growth.
People are also reading…
Chemical water treatment options that are safe for cattle and can effectively kill and suppress algae bloom include copper sulfate and bleach when used appropriately.
Care should be taken to closely follow label directions when utilizing copper sulfate. Due to its corrosive properties, the longevity of metal tanks, pipelines, and floats may be shortened, and it can cause skin irritation. If using copper sulfate, allow at least 5 minutes following treatment before allowing cattle access to get effective results. Copper sulfate can be utilized every 2-4 weeks if needed.
Another chemical option includes unscented household bleach. By adding 2-3 oz. per 50 gallons of water, algae growth can be hindered without impacting water palatability. Keep cattle away from the tank for an hour, allowing the chlorine to dissipate prior to water consumption. If deemed necessary, bleach can be utilized weekly.
A more natural method used to control algae growth in tanks is utilizing goldfish. Data from the University of Missouri recommends adding 4-6 goldfish per 100 gallons of water. To survive, water temperatures need to be above 60 degrees Fahrenheit. The tank will still need cleaned periodically in order to remove fish excretions.
Other research from the University of Minnesota found no difference in algae presence when goldfish were utilized compared to tanks without.