 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Forage and feeding the focus for Midwest Dairy & Beef Day

Producers are invited to register for the Midwest Dairy & Beef Day,  “Foundations of Forage & Feeding,” slated for Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Iowa’s Dairy Center located at 1527 Highway 150 S, Calmar, Iowa.

This event is a collaborative effort between Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, the Northeast Iowa Dairy & Agriculture Foundation and Northeast Iowa Community College, according to a news release.  The event is open to all beef producers, dairy producers, students and industry persons.

People are also reading…

On the program:

  • Matt Atkins, associate professor at University of Wisconsin-Madison, will discussn how alternative forages can fit into your whole-farm system from field to rations.
  • Daniel Olson of Forage Innovations will discuss the benefits of cover crops and alternative forages and how they can fit into your current crop rotation.
  •  Brian Dougherty, field agricultural engineer at ISU Extension & Outreach, will review forage storage alternatives.
  • Breakout sessions with dairy led by Erin Mosley, of GPS Dairy Consulting, and beef by Garland Dahlke, ISU research scientist, and Denise Schwab, ISU Extension beef specialist.
  • Dairy and beef producer panel with Q&A on forage management programs.

This program is offered free of charge. Call NICC at 844-642-2338, ext. 1399, or visit www.nicc.edu/solutions/90378 to register by Nov. 15. More information is available at www.iowadairycenter.com.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News