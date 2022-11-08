Forage and feeding the focus for Midwest Dairy & Beef Day

Producers are invited to register for the Midwest Dairy & Beef Day, “Foundations of Forage & Feeding,” slated for Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Iowa’s Dairy Center located at 1527 Highway 150 S, Calmar, Iowa.
This event is a collaborative effort between Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, the Northeast Iowa Dairy & Agriculture Foundation and Northeast Iowa Community College, according to a news release. The event is open to all beef producers, dairy producers, students and industry persons.
On the program:
- Matt Atkins, associate professor at University of Wisconsin-Madison, will discussn how alternative forages can fit into your whole-farm system from field to rations.
- Daniel Olson of Forage Innovations will discuss the benefits of cover crops and alternative forages and how they can fit into your current crop rotation.
- Brian Dougherty, field agricultural engineer at ISU Extension & Outreach, will review forage storage alternatives.
- Breakout sessions with dairy led by Erin Mosley, of GPS Dairy Consulting, and beef by Garland Dahlke, ISU research scientist, and Denise Schwab, ISU Extension beef specialist.
- Dairy and beef producer panel with Q&A on forage management programs.
This program is offered free of charge. Call NICC at 844-642-2338, ext. 1399, or visit www.nicc.edu/solutions/90378 to register by Nov. 15. More information is available at www.iowadairycenter.com.