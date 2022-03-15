Grazing plan should include options for drought

The start of the growing season is just a couple of months away, and last year’s drought conditions across parts of the region should inspire us to complete grazing and forage plans for the coming year. Depending on the local drought severity in 2021, it is not uncommon that there would be some carryover effects on grass production in 2022.
Within these plans, options for a possible drought are essential. A drought plan can have varying levels of detail and complexity and can be customized to fit the specific needs of your operation.
Key considerations should include projected cattle numbers (or stocking rates), turnout dates, the possibility of an extended period of hay feeding, the level of utilization on pastures last year, possible culling and weaning strategies, and a pasture use sequence for multiple pasture rotations. In addition, some farmer and ranchers have the opportunity to use planted annual forages to increase grazing capacity or to provide extra hay. Sourcing seed for this possibility should begin soon.
Some plans place an emphasis on critical or trigger dates. These are dates where one evaluates their total local precipitation up to that date.
On May 1, for example, one could determine total spring precipitation and compare that to long-term averages for the area. If precipitation totals are significantly below average, that could trigger a choice of several management actions such as an extended period of feeding hay or culling some livestock.
Remember no two drought plans are exactly alike and they should consider an individual ranch’s resources and local conditions.
While we always hope for the perfect amount of rain for the growing season, being prepared for drought conditions can reduce the impact.