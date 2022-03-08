Editor’s note: Baxter Black retired from writing at the end of 2021. This column is from February 2015.
It was cold this winter. How cold was it? Well, it was so cold that every calf north of Cabool, Mo., whose genetic makeup was at least one-eighth Bramer sold himself and bought a ticket to Brownsville.
So cold that every coyote in Idaho carried jumper cables to start the jackrabbits.
So cold that every vegetable farmer in California remembered where he came from.
So cold that every wild horse in Nevada was calling the BLM for room service.
So cold that North Dakota froze into Minnesota, and when it thawed and broke off, it picked up three new counties and another congressman.
So cold in Hyannis, Neb., that the hired man broke ice in his stock tank and didn’t hit water until Lake McConaughy.
So cold in Ohio that the ewes all bought down-lined Pendletons.
So cold in Nancy, Ky., that the New Year’s Day parade was held in the county snow plow.
So cold in Montana that ranchers were renting mobile methane emitters to shivering environmentalists.
So cold in Harlan, Iowa, that Santa’s sleigh got stuck on top of the water tower. He was rescued and airlifted to the Elks Club in Audubon for treatment.
So cold in Macon County, Tenn., that the local Global Warming Task Force postponed its meeting until spring.
So cold in Maple Creek, Saskatchewan, that they put their rye in the refrigerator to warm it up.
So cold in Oklahoma that a sheet of black ice on Interstate 40 let traders as far east as El Reno tie five steers together, lay ’em down and slide ’em plum to the Elk City auction barn with just one push.
So cold at Monfort’s feedlot in Kersey, Colo., that the horses’ feet looked like coasters on a footstool, the steers humped up like mountains complete with a timberline and every pen checker tore holes in his moon boots tryin’ to get his spurs on.
So cold between Lander and Casper, Wyo., that the wind froze everything within 168 square miles. Fortunately, no one was hurt.
Yes, it was so cold! Craig called from Consort, Alberta. I asked him what the temperature was. He said, “Minus 38.”
“Fahrenheit or Centigrade?” I asked.
He said, “It doesn’t make any difference!”
Editor’s note: Baxter Black retired from writing at the end of 2021. This column is from February 2015.
It was cold this winter. How cold was it? Well, it was so cold that every calf north of Cabool, Mo., whose genetic makeup was at least one-eighth Bramer sold himself and bought a ticket to Brownsville.So cold that every coyote in Idaho carried jumper cables to start the jackrabbits.So cold that every vegetable farmer in California remembered where he came from.So cold that every wild horse in Nevada was calling the BLM for room service.So cold that North Dakota froze into Minnesota, and when it thawed and broke off, it picked up three new counties and another congressman.So cold in Hyannis, Neb., that the hired man broke ice in his stock tank and didn’t hit water until Lake McConaughy.So cold in Ohio that the ewes all bought down-lined Pendletons.So cold in Nancy, Ky., that the New Year’s Day parade was held in the county snow plow.So cold in Montana that ranchers were renting mobile methane emitters to shivering environmentalists.So cold in Harlan, Iowa, that Santa’s sleigh got stuck on top of the water tower. He was rescued and airlifted to the Elks Club in Audubon for treatment.So cold in Macon County, Tenn., that the local Global Warming Task Force postponed its meeting until spring.So cold in Maple Creek, Saskatchewan, that they put their rye in the refrigerator to warm it up.So cold in Oklahoma that a sheet of black ice on Interstate 40 let traders as far east as El Reno tie five steers together, lay ’em down and slide ’em plum to the Elk City auction barn with just one push.So cold at Monfort’s feedlot in Kersey, Colo., that the horses’ feet looked like coasters on a footstool, the steers humped up like mountains complete with a timberline and every pen checker tore holes in his moon boots tryin’ to get his spurs on.So cold between Lander and Casper, Wyo., that the wind froze everything within 168 square miles. Fortunately, no one was hurt.Yes, it was so cold! Craig called from Consort, Alberta. I asked him what the temperature was. He said, “Minus 38.”“Fahrenheit or Centigrade?” I asked.He said, “It doesn’t make any difference!”