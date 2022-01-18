IBIC honors industry leaders with BQA awards

Each year the Iowa Beef Industry Council (IBIC) acknowledges outstanding people who have helped advance the industry across the state with Beef Quality Assurance awards. The 2021 awards were presented at the Iowa Cattle Industry Leadership Summit on Dec. 16 at Prairie Meadows Conference Center near Des Moines.
The Iowa Feedyard Award, recognizing outstanding farmer feeders with a commitment to BQA principles, was presented to Hadwen Kleiss and the entire team at Stardell Farms in Fredericksburg, Iowa. Kleiss started in business 70 years ago with a horse and plow and oversaw an operation that has reinvented itself to adapt to the changing needs of today’s business environment.
He began in the dairy business where he became well-known for his high-quality genetics and high standards of care, brokering replacement dairy heifers to South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Honduras among others before pivoting to feeding beef cattle.
Stardell Farms utilizes open front barns and takes pride cattle care. Pens are bedded daily and manure management is a year-round process. Kleiss walks the pens daily, ensuring“we get to know the cattle and the cattle get to know us.”
It’s a family operation with three sons managing the crop production which directly supports the feedlot. Innovations include using sewage from the nearby town to supplement the crops with irrigation where possible, implementation of cover crops and a bud box working system for low-stress cattle handling. Sons Dale, Doug and Gene manage the farm while grandsons Tim, Adam and Dustin are key drivers on the livestock side.
Winner of the the Iowa Cow-Calf Award was Wiese & Sons, a Manning-based operation spanning five generations and dating back to 1894, when the patriarch, Ed, traveled 33 miles by horse and buggy to purchase the farm’s first herd sire. This operation is meticulous in its record-keeping, collecting a variety of performance indicators such as calving ease and birth weight while also scoring the dams on udder quality, mothering ability, and disposition among other key performance measures, according to an IBIC news release.
The operation balances the use of technology, such as AI synchronization protocols, with the commercial ideal of expecting each animal to earn its keep. The implementation of waterways, headlands and terraces on crop ground are prioritized to diminish soil erosion. Trees are planted to support air quality, provide windbreaks and shade for the cattle.
The operation also utilizes cover crops, maintains wildlife habitat on land not suitable for crop production.
Todd and Karen Bergfeld, owners of Cascade Livestock Auction since 20216, were presented the Iowa Marketer Award, recognizing the auction markets for the work done to support the BQA program.
“We just love the cattle industry, it’s a great business to be in,” said Todd Bergfield “Some of the greatest cattle in the country come through [here], and that says a lot about the business and surrounding communities.”
The Bergfields work closely with Iowa State University Extension beef educator Denise Schwab to provide opportunities for producers to access BQA certification opportunities. They’ve hosted several BQA certification programs at the market and actively support the tenets of the program.