ICA welcomes cattle price discovery act

The Iowa Cattlemen’s Association welcomed the Nov. 9 announcement of a cattle market reform compromise.
The soon-to-be-introduced Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act was led by Sens. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.).
After introducing previous cattle marketing legislation and soliciting feedback from stakeholders in the cattle industry, all four legislators have identified common ground.
“The provisions outlined in this legislation are based on feedback from the cattle industry, specifically taking into account testimonies shared by independent cattle producers at the Senate Agriculture Committee and Senate Judiciary Committee hearings this summer,” ICA President-Elect Bob Noble said in a news release.
In brief, this legislation will enhance price discovery and transparency by:
- Requiring packers to participate in the cash market on a plant-by-plant basis within each major cattle feeding region; Creating a library of formula contracts; and
- Expediting the report of average carcass weights to the public.
“Maintaining a seat at the table with key decision makers is our primary responsibility as an association,” said ICA CEO Matt Deppe. “For several months, the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association has pursued a compromise between our elected officials. Setting aside differences and finding common ground, just as these leaders have done, will improve the state of the fed cattle market.”
In addition to the ICA, groups that have endorsed the bill include the American Farm Bureau Federation, National Farmers Union and U.S. Cattlemen’s Association.