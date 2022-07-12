Iowa Beef Center short course aimed at feedlot operators

AMES, Iowa – From its first session in 2017, the Feedlot Short Course has provided technical and practical information in real-world settings. It was created with today's feedlot producer in mind and remains true to that premise by adapting and adding content that's requested and relevant.
Erika Lundy-Woolfolk, beef specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, is one of the program organizers and said in a news release the course continues to be a source of up-to-date knowledge.
"Based on past participant feedback, this year we're keeping some crowd favorites and bringing in some new topics," she said. "Our limited size of 30 attendees allows us to provide optimal hands-on opportunities and small group learning."
The sixth annual event is hosted and organized by Iowa Beef Center at Iowa State University, and will run from 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 through noon on Thursday, Aug. 4. For questions on the short course content, contact Lundy-Woolfolk at ellundy@iastate.edu or IBC director Dan Loy at dloy@iastate.edu.
The $350 per person registration fee includes program materials and meals listed on the agenda. The registration deadline is midnight, July 27, or when the course limit of 30 is reached. All registrations must be done online.
Content-specific portions of the short course will be held at the Hansen Ag Student Learning Center in Ames, the Iowa State Beef Nutrition Farm near Ames, the Iowa State Meat Lab on the ISU campus, and Couser Cattle Co. in Nevada, Iowa.