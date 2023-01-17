Iowa Beef Industry Council names Mike Anderson as new executive

The Iowa Beef Industry Council board of directors selected Mike Anderson, of Ames, to lead as executive director of the Iowa Beef Checkoff organization.
Anderson comes to the beef council after 17 years with Iowa State Extension & Outreach where he served as program manager of 4-H Agriculture & Natural Resources. Anderson is experienced in personnel and program management through his background in coordinating 4-H livestock superintendents and shows at the Iowa State Fair, implementing Iowa 4-H online enrollment and identification programs and hosting several state 4-H events and activities.
“My previous experiences working with youth and adults has been really rewarding and eye-opening. I have seen first-hand how 4-H and FFA youth are more removed from the farm than ever before and would like to use this role as an opportunity to share the importance of agriculture with consumers and tying that back to beef production. I am a firm believer in building a strong team and I look forward to working with staff, board members and stakeholders to execute programs that help share the story of Iowa’s beef industry,” said Anderson.
“We are excited for Mike Anderson to come on as our new executive director,” says Dan Hanrahan, a beef producer from Cumming, Iowa, and IBIC chair. “We feel his emphasis of a team approach will mesh well with our group of volunteer leaders and professional staff working to support our mission of expanding consumer demand for beef, strengthening beef’s position in the global marketplace and improving producer profitability. We represent more than 25,000 operations here in the state and contribute to it over $6 billion in economic activity. As a team we can continue to produce the most desired protein anywhere, and do so as excellent stewards of the land and animals entrusted to us, ensuring sustainability for our operations, our land, and our communities.”
Anderson is a graduate of Iowa State University with a master’s degree in Animal Science. He has been an advocate for agriculture his entire life, having played an active role on his family’s farming operation in Garner, Iowa. Anderson has 3 children; Delaney, Avery and Colin.
Mike Anderson can be reached by phone at 515-296-2305 or via email at mike@iabeef.org.