Iowa cattle leadership summit returns Dec. 15-16

Iowa cattle producers have an opportunity to weigh in on cattle industry topics of concern at the Iowa Cattle Industry Leadership Summit and Annual Meeting. This year’s event will be Dec. 15-16 at Prairie Meadows in Altoona, Iowa.
Retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Peter Shinn will kick off the event on Dec. 15, according to a news release. His presentation, “Agriculture & National Defense: Funding & Conflict Management,” stems from an extensive career in the U.S. Air Force and agriculture industry.
Attendees will also have an opportunity to sit in on educational sessions, covering time sensitive topics such as carbon and tax reform. A full trade show and opportunities for networking will feature new products and solutions for cow-calf and feedlot producers.
Education breakout sessions: on Wednesday include:
- Profiting from Soil Health — There is so much to uncover related to carbon sequestration and markets, cover crops and soil fertility. This session will educate producers on what’s surfacing and how to best utilize your resources from leading experts on carbon.
- Navigating the Tax Code -— With potential tax changes on the horizon, this educational session will focus on how to best prepare and understand the tax code. Experts will identify useful tools for cattle producers looking to minimize tax impact or make steps toward passing the farm to the next generation.
The program will conclude on Dec. 16 with a closing session, and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and Iowa Beef Industry Council annual meetings.
The leadership summit is the culmination of the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and Iowa Beef Industry Council’s formal policy development process. Members are encouraged to participate in policy committee meetings, which provide the opportunity to review expiring resolutions and introduce new policy priorities for the association.
Decisions made by members in the policy committee meetings will be presented to the board for ratification at the annual meeting. Based on feedback received over the past year, policy discussions are expected to center on price discovery and transparency, beef labeling regulations and tax reform.
To register for the Iowa Cattle Industry Leadership Summit, visit www.iacattlemen.org. Registration is highly encouraged, and early bird rates will be offered through Friday, Dec. 3.