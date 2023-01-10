Iowa Cattlemen present annual awards

The Iowa Cattlemen’s Association named Justin and Lacie Robbins of Robbins Land and Cattle Co., Scranton, Iowa, as 2022 Outstanding Commercial Producer of the Year and inducted Dr. John Lawrence of Ames into the ICA Hall of Fame during the Iowa Cattle Industry Leadership Summit held Dec. 15, according to an ICA news release.
Since taking part in the Iowa Cattlemen’s Leadership Program in 2014, Justin and Lacie Robbins have been active members of ICA, serving in many leadership and volunteer roles. Justin has been the ICA District 8 Director since 2017 and part of the ICA Membership Committee and Foreign Animal Disease Committees since 2015. He has served on the Greene County Cattlemen’s Board since 2014 and is currently serving as president.
Despite all of these commitments, they and their son, McKinley, are also dedicated to improving their operation. The Robbins have approximately 200 head of purebred Angus and commercial cows and finish approximately 75 head a year in their feedlot. The other calves are marketed after weaning.
Within their operation they use performance records, including identification of cows and calves as well as birth, weaning and yearling weights. Carcass data is also utilized to continue to improve their genetics.
In order to manage all of this data, the farm has invested in electronic animal identification (EIDs). “Electronic identification helps make the process more efficient when running those animals through the chute,” says Justin.
For more than 15 years, these records have been used to choose herd bulls. “We select certain genetics for the feedlot performance side of our business and other sires to help produce our replacement heifers,” says Lacie.
The Robbins family is part of a cooperator herd with two ranches in the western United States and primarily purchase bulls from those ranches. The family also raises their own bulls and has hosted seedstock sales on the farm in addition to consigning bulls to the ICA’s Bull and Heifer Evaluation Program in the past.
The operation utilizes artificial insemination (AI) to further improve herd quality and says that improved sire selection has been one of the most profitable improvements to their operation.
On the female side of the herd, performance records have been used for 10 years to make decisions regarding culling and replacement heifers. In addition to AI, embryo transfer is used to produce seedstock for their own operation as well as their cooperator ranches.
Calving occurs twice each year, during the spring and fall. Justin says, The operation utilizes rotational grazing throughout the growing season, then grazes corn stalks and bean stubble with cover crops as long as possible. A total mixed ration (TMR) is fed as needed, but no implants or feed grade antibiotics are used.
For several years, the Robbins family has been finishing out their steers and working with a local locker to process them for retail cuts that can be sold direct-to-consumer.
From pasture to plate and farm to fork, the Robbins family works hard towards continuous improvement, which has resulted in a regenerative, diversified, profitable operation to be proud of.
The ICA annually honors an individual who has contributed a great deal of time and effort in promoting the beef industry in Iowa. Dr. Lawrence, vice president of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, was nominated by a group of producer and allied leaders for his service and engagement through many Iowa beef industry evolutions throughout his career.
Always a cattleman, John was raised on a southwest Iowa crop and livestock farm, which has been his home except while he earned his Ph.D. in agricultural economics at the University of Missouri in Columbia, and served as extension livestock economist in marketing and assistant professor at the University of Minnesota in St. Paul. In 1991 he returned to Iowa as the ISU extension livestock economist and assistant professor.
John continued as extension livestock economist as he advanced in his faculty position, and began adding administrative responsibilities which often overlapped. In 1998 he was named Iowa Beef Center director, a position he held until 2010. From 2004-2010, he was assistant director of the Iowa Agriculture and Home Economics Experiment Station. In 2010 he became associate dean of extension and outreach for the ISU College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, and director of agriculture and natural resources extension. Seven years later he was named acting, then interim ISU Vice President for Extension and Outreach, and the following year was appointed to his current VP position, from which he’ll retire in March.
Along the way he held several interim positions in addition to his full-time role, including interim director for the ISU Beginning Farmer Center and Iowa Nutrient Research Center, and interim chair for the ISU animal science department.
The constant through the decades has been his dedication to working with people. From early days on Iowa farms and at producer meetings, to advocating for livestock industry members at the state, national and international levels, John has been a strong supporter of Iowa agriculture and its people.
“John is a true believer in engaging Iowans. Without question, his commitment to building strong, sustained partnerships like the one we enjoy with the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association make him worthy of hall of fame status,” said Wendy Wintersteen, president of Iowa State University. John and his contributions have made him an important piece of the beef industry past, present and future, and thanks to John, that future is bright.