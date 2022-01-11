Iowa Cattlemen’s Association slates free Producer Forums

The Iowa Cattlemen’s Association will host three educational programs in early 2022. Cattle Producer Forums will be held in January and March and are free to attend. Each program will include a meal, educational sessions, a tradeshow and an industry update from the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and Iowa Beef Industry Council.
Producers can register to attend by calling 515-296-2266. Walk-ins are welcome. You do not need to be a member to attend. Events, topics and speakers are as follows:
- Wednesday, Jan. 26, 5 p.m., Carrollton Hotel & Event Center, 1730 US Hwy 71 N, Carroll, IA 51401. Topics include: Risk Management for Cattle Producers, Tim Christensen, ISU farm management specialist, and Cattle Market Situation and Outlook, Troy Applehans, CattleFax.
- Thursday, Jan. 27, 5 p.m., Hillcrest Golf & Country Club, 701 S Cedar Ave., Graettinger, IA 51342. Topics include: Risk Management for Cattle Producers, Tim Christensen, ISU farm management specialist, and Cattle Market Situation and Outlook, Troy Applehans, CattleFax.
- Thursday, March 3, 5 p.m., West Union Event Center, 10201 Harding Rd., West Union, IA 52175. Topics include Pre-breeding Preparation for Your Cow Herd and Cattle Market Situation and Outlook, Lance Zimmerman, CattleFax.