Iowa Forage and Grassland Council annual conference returns to Ames

AMES, Iowa — The  Iowa Forage and Grassland Council annual conference returns to Ames in 2023 with a full day of information   according to a Council news release. Set for Feb. 28, the event will be held at Reiman Gardens, 1407 University Blvd., just to the southwest of Jack Trice Stadium.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. with a welcome and introductions at 10 a.m. Two presentations are on tap for the morning session, and lunch at noon is followed by the IFGC annual meeting.

There are two afternoon sessions beginning at 1:15 p.m. and closing remarks at 3:15 p.m. The program concludes at 3:30 p.m.

Conference topics and speakers:

  • Swath Grazing — A Winter Feeding Strategy, Garland Dahlke, research scientist with Iowa Beef Center, Iowa State University
  • The Compound Effects of Livestock on Soil Health, Kayla Creek, livestock specialist with Iowa NRCS, Stacy Prassas, grassland specialist with Iowa NRCS and Hillary Olson, state soil health specialist with Iowa NRCS
  • Climate Challenges for Agriculture over the Next Three Decades, Gene Takle, Emeritus Distinguished Professor in Agronomy, Iowa State University
  • Management of New Weed Threats in Iowa Forages, Bob Hartzler, retired Extension weed specialist and Emeritus Professor of Agronomy, Iowa State University

The conference is open to the public for $45. IFGC members pay $30 and those who have not yet paid dues can do that during the online registration process. All attendees will be able to explore the exhibits that are open at Reiman Gardens, including the popular Butterfly Wing, during the day.

See the agenda, registration form and map to Reiman Gardens at https://bit.ly/3HfBB4h.

