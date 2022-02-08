Iowa operation wins regional environmental award

Robbins Land & Cattle, of Scranton, Iowa, is one of six regional honorees of the Environmental Stewardship Award Program, organized by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. Justin and Lacie Robbins, owners of Robbins Land & Cattle, LLC, received Region III honors at the 2022 Cattle Industry Convention in Houston, Texas.
The Environmental Stewardship Award Program (ESAP) annually recognizes the outstanding stewardship practices and conservation achievements of U.S. cattle producers, according to an Iowa Cattlemen’s Association news release. Regional winners are commended for their commitment to protecting the environment and improving fish and wildlife habitats while operating profitable cattle operations.
Robbins Land & Cattle received the award for efforts to improve the natural resources on its property, which runs along the North Raccoon River.
For nearly two decades, Justin Robbins has dedicated a lot of time and energy to enhancing his farming operation. From rebuilding and implementing farm ponds on pasture ground to establishing cover crops on a large portion of his row crop acres, Justin strives to “leave the land better today” than how he found it yesterday, he told ICA.
Robbins first incorporated cover crops in 2013, seeding primarily on harvested corn acres. He now works to establish cover crops on at least 50% of his farming operation.
“Building soil health is the long game,” he says.
Cover crops benefit soil structures in generating nitrogen, reducing erosion, supporting earthworms and suppressing weeds. Additionally, cover crops provide another forage source, allowing Robbins to slash feed costs.
In 2020, Robbins Land & Cattle began selling their beef through an online store. One year after opening, the store saw sales double despite the pandemic.
Robbins Land & Cattle will now compete for national honors. The national ESAP recipient will be announced in late July.