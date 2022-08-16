ISU expands fencing and grazing clinics

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa Beef Center’s Fencing and Grazing Clinic has expanded to three Iowa locations this year. Event partners are Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and Iowa State University Research and Demonstration Farms.
Beth Reynolds, extension program specialist with the Iowa Beef Industry Center and ISU Extension and Outreach, and Erika Lundy-Woolfolk, beef specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach, are planning the free, daylong events, two of which will be held at Iowa State research farms. All run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and include the noon meal.
Lundy-Woolfolk said attendees will learn tips and tricks for enhancing their grazing programs.
Topics and confirmed speakers are:
- New Tools in Fencing – Brad Cochran, Gallagher.
- Building your Paddocks – Jeff Matthias, Natural Resources Conservation Service.
- Grazing Leases and Contracts – Kitt Tovar Jensen, Iowa State University Center for Agricultural Law and Taxation.
- Planning a Grazing Calendar – Beth Reynolds and Erika Lundy-Woolfolk.
- Water Quality: Testing, Interpreting, and Impact on Performance.
- Optional farm tour.
Preregistration is required and requested two days prior. To register, contact Reynolds at bethr@iastate.edu or 307-761-3353, or Lundy-Woolfolk, ellundy@iastate.edu or 641-745-5902, and note which location you will attend:
- Sept. 7, Wallace Learning Center, Armstrong Research Farm, 53020 Hitchcock Ave, Lewis.
- Sept. 12, McNay Research Farm, 45249 170th Ave, Chariton.
- Sept. 14, Hansen Ag Student Learning Center, 2508 Mortensen Road, Ames.