ISU Extension offers 5-part beef training

BOONE, IOWA — Iowa State University Extension will offer a unique educational opportunity this fall for anyone interested in beef cattle production. The program, Beef Management 101, will be hosted by Boone County Extension. The five-part meeting series will be 5:30-8:30 pm on Nov. 10 and 17 and Dec. 1, 6 and 15 at the Boone County Extension Office.
In a news release, Iowa State University Extension beef specialist Chris Clark said the program will include some interactive learning and hands-on activities.
Topics will include animal health, nutrition, animal selection, managing the birthing process and more. Curriculum is flexible and can be adapted to meet the interests and needs of participants.
People are also reading…
The final session will consist of Beef Quality Assurance training and will culminate in the certification of attendees.
“I have some lessons in mind that we will almost certainly use, including some nutrition, pasture management, animal selection and delivering a calf. Beyond that though, we have flexibility to tailor the program to the interests of the participants,” said Clark.
An evening meal will be served at each meeting and preregistration by Nov. 3 is requested to assist organizers with meal planning. The registration fee is $30 and includes meals and resource manuals.
Those interested in attending this event should contact the Boone County Extension Office at 515-432-3882 or by email to Jess Soderstrum at jlsoder@iastate.edu. For additional information, contact Chris Clark at 712-250-0070 or by email at caclark@iastate.edu.