CHARITON, Iowa — Cattle producers are invited to attend an educational program and pasture walk on Feb. 21 at the McNay Memorial Research and Demonstration Farm near Chariton. In a news release, Iowa State University Extension beef specialist Chris Clark said the event will highlight a recent project demonstrating swath grazing during the winter to reduce labor and feed costs.
Swath grazing has been in use with the ISU campus herd in Ames for four years and is now being expanded to the McNay research herd. This winter grazing strategy, which has been popular in Canada for a number of years, is designed to extend the grazing season through winter and adverse weather events. In Iowa it both extends the grazing season and almost doubles the forage utilization over intensely grazed stockpiled forages.
People are also reading…
Iowa Beef Center associate scientist Garland Dahlke will be the primary speaker and will spend a little time in the classroom explaining the project and its findings thus far. Weather permitting, attendees will then have the opportunity to go out into the field and see the cows in action as they graze the forage swaths.
Also, new Iowa State University Extension cow-calf specialist Randie Culbertson plans to attend. Producers will have the opportunity to meet Randie and learn a little bit about what she brings to Iowa State University.
The field day program will be held from 1:30 p.m. to approximately 3:30 p.m. at the McNay Research Farm, 45249 170th Avenue, Chariton. There will not be a meal but light refreshments will be provided. The program is free and open to the public. Please pre-register by Feb. 17 by calling the Lucas County Extension Office at 641-774-2016 or by email at xlucas@iastate.edu. For more information, contact Clark at 712-250-0070.