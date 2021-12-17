ISU slates three drought-recovery workshops

ORANGE CITY, Iowa - Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host a 2022 cow-calf producer meeting focused on moving forward after drought in three locations throughout January.
The programs are free and open to all cow-calf producers. Individuals need only attend one meeting as topics covered will be mirrored at each meeting.
“Geographically-speaking, the O’Brien, Clay, Dickinson, Palo Alto, Emmet, Kossuth county area, has been hit hard with drought,” said Beth Doran, beef specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. “I am concerned and want to help our producers get ready for what I hope is drought recovery in 2022,” in a news release.
The meeting schedule is as follows:
- Thursday, Jan. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Iowa Lakes Community College Farm near Emmetsburg. To attend, preregister by Jan. 14 to 712-852-2865.
- Monday, Jan. 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the VFW Building in Estherville. To attend, preregister by Jan. 21 to 712-362-3434.
- Tuesday, Jan. 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Community Building in Royal. To attend, preregister by Jan. 21 to 712-262-2264.
Each program will focus on three key topics, according to Doran.
Gentry Sorenson, crop specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach will lead a discussion on repairing pastures and establishing cover crops.
Doran will provide a cow-calf outlook and benchmarking update, two topics key to financial stability or growth for producers.
Third, the local Farm Service Agency Director for each county will provide current information related to financial assistance available for cow-calf producers.
Each meeting is free to attend but preregistration is required to plan for space and materials. Preregister to the appropriate phone number listed above; 712-852-2865 by Jan. 14 for Emmetsburg; 712-362-3434 by Jan. 21 for Estherville; or 712-262-2264 by Jan. 21 for Royal.
Questions can be directed to Doran at 712-737-4230 or by email to doranb@iastate.edu. A printable flyer can also be accessed at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/obrien/22-cow-calf-meeting.