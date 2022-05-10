Late-night Call

Editor’s note: Baxter Black retired from writing at the end of 2021. This column is from June 2010.
Late night calls are usually not good news. Especially if it is the police calling to tell you that a car has hit a cow on the highway.
Jack got the call at 11:15 p.m. Friday. The local police all have his number because he knows the country, all the ranches and all the brands.
“The driver’s shaken up but nobody’s injured, the cow’s upside down in the bar ditch on Post Road a mile east of Hwy. 90, and we can’t get her out.”
It was down the road from Jack’s house. He got dressed, pulled on his boots and made sure he had a lass rope in the pickup. As soon as he turned onto Post Road he could see the flashing lights in the distance. He arrived quickly and noted that the city police, the highway patrol and the sheriff’s department were all in attendance. Headlights lit up the area like a raid on a bootleg tavern.
The vehicle involved was skewed sideways in the center of the gravel road. It was a small quarter-ton vehicle with an odd sounding name like Tonka or Hilo or Crustacean. Three teenagers, a boy and two girls, were huddled in the cab. The cow was trying to right herself but the bar ditch held her like a hot dog bun.
Jack got a rope around her front leg and head to see if they could manually get her rocking and eventually pull her out. The three lawmen furnished the muscle but no amount of tugging could dislodge her. It did, however, make her madder.
Rethinking his plan Jack suggested they tie the rope to the little round pipe bumper on the back of the Crustacean. On the first try the little pickup spun out on the gravel road.
Cowboy logic followed and soon the two girls were in the back of the pickup to add weight. Jack stood by the cow, the kids were ready and the lawmen were standing in front of the city police car. It would have been an interesting scene from the bird’s eye view; a small circle of bright light in a black night on a deserted road.
“You boys better get behind your car,” Jack advised. “When this ol’ darlin’ gets loose she’s liable to come right for ya!”
The three stood, arms folded across their chest, wearing Kevlon vests, pistols, handcuffs, Mace, ammo, flashlights, truncheons, Swiss Army knives, walkie-talkies and steel-toed shoes.
“Give her gas, kid!” yelled Jack.
The cow popped out, righted herself, saw the triumvirate of those who protect and serve, and charged. If you’ve ever seen a bucking bull clean the gawkers off the fence at a rodeo, you can imagine the scene. In the blink of an eye she wheeled to the pickup, jamming her front legs down between the bed and round bumper.
Miraculously, she lifted out her feet and turned back into the island of light. Jack, the observer, immediately became the target. He made toward the pitch-black edge of the stage. In a matter of seconds she ran him down, left him in a clump of cat claw and left the country. At the bottom of the police report, filed later that morning, was the comment, “It is apparent according to witnesses, that cows can see in the dark.”