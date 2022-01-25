 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marilyn O’Bannon wins MCA Cattleman of the Year award

Marilyn O’Bannon wins MCA Cattleman of the Year award

  • Updated
O'Bannons

Marilyn O’Bannon, joined by her family, accepts the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association’s 2021 Cattlemen of the Year award.

 Photo courtesy Missouri Cattlemen’s Association

The Missouri Cattlemen’s Association recognized a Madison, Missouri, cattle producer as the 2021 Cattleman of the Year at its annual convention in Osage Beach Jan. 8. Marilyn O’Bannon was presented the award for her efforts furthering MCA’s quest to reform eminent domain laws in the state, acccording to a MCA news release.

Founder of a landowners’ group, O’Bannon has been at the forefront of Missouri’s defense of private property rights for more than eight years, and she continues to engage with legislators, farmers and ranchers to continue the conversation. This year, she worked alongside MCA and Missouri Farm Bureau to organize a united front against the Grain Belt Express and influenced many non-MCA members impacted by the project to join the organization and the fight.

Along with her sons and husband of 44 years, O’Bannon operates a diversified livestock and row crop farm in northeast Missouri.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A horse matters
Midwest Marketer

A horse matters

  • Updated

Winston Churchill said, “There is something about the outside of a horse, that is good for the inside of a man.”

Know when to feed hay
Midwest Marketer

Know when to feed hay

  • Updated

When training for a competition, athletes often match their dietary requirements to the training regimen. In a similar way, a pregnant beef co…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News