Marilyn O’Bannon wins MCA Cattleman of the Year award

The Missouri Cattlemen’s Association recognized a Madison, Missouri, cattle producer as the 2021 Cattleman of the Year at its annual convention in Osage Beach Jan. 8. Marilyn O’Bannon was presented the award for her efforts furthering MCA’s quest to reform eminent domain laws in the state, acccording to a MCA news release.
Founder of a landowners’ group, O’Bannon has been at the forefront of Missouri’s defense of private property rights for more than eight years, and she continues to engage with legislators, farmers and ranchers to continue the conversation. This year, she worked alongside MCA and Missouri Farm Bureau to organize a united front against the Grain Belt Express and influenced many non-MCA members impacted by the project to join the organization and the fight.
Along with her sons and husband of 44 years, O’Bannon operates a diversified livestock and row crop farm in northeast Missouri.