Meeting the feed needs of fall-calving herds

As drought, high input costs, and market volatility have driven U.S. cow herd numbers to 70-year lows, some Iowa cattlemen may consider starting a fall herd if markets dictate.
Benefits to fall-calving include marketing calves during seasonal highs, double dipping on bull power, and reduced calving labor. However, our region has one major limitation: feed. If not managed, feed costs for fall-calving cows will eat the profit out of the higher market value of fall-born calves.
Before making the switch to or adding a fall herd, a solid understanding of a cow’s nutritional requirements relative to the feed value of readily available forages each month is necessary. Figure 1 (next page) tracks the crude protein (CP) and total digestible nutrients (TDN) or energy requirements for a 1,400 lb., mature cow with above-
average milk to maintain a BCS 5 throughout the calendar year. It assumes a March or September born calf weaned at 6 months.
Lactating cows have 25-30% greater nutrient requirements than dry cows. Spring-calving cows reach peak feed needs in early spring and are lactating over the early summer months when cool-season pastures perform best. However, fall-calving cows’ requirements peak during a time of year when cool-season pastures are going dormant, so another forage resource is necessary.
Table 1 lists common forages used as the base of beef cow diets and notes when a CP or TDN supplement is likely needed during the year based on spring or fall-calving cows’ requirements. In various scenarios, it’s important to consider feed availability, harvest costs, storage costs, feed delivery costs, and increased waste when utilizing harvested feeds.
When comparing fall and spring system feed needs, a few points are worth noting.
January through April is the time of year when harvested forages are required to make up the bulk of the diets. Considering the moderate to high requirements of third trimester gestation and late lactation, a CP and energy supplement is often needed regardless of calving window. Early weaning of fall calves to reduce the diet requirements of cows may be a good option to save on the feed bill. However, the calf still needs very high-quality feed to support normal growth but generally,
lower quantity than that of a lactating cow.
Traditionally, summer pastures are utilized for cattle in either calving window as they provide adequate nutrition during the growing season. Another option may be drylotting the fall herd while requirements are low during gestation to save grass for the spring herd or stockpiling for later use. Though economical at times, this year that was probably not the case.
September - December presents the largest challenge as feedstuffs are generally lower quality than in the spring. For spring-calving cows that are weaning calves, maintenance requirements are low and cows can thrive on low-quality forages like cornstalks. On the other hand, fall-calving cows require high quality feeds as they reach peak production. To stay competitive during high feed prices, fall-calving herds might include stockpiled pastures or hay ground, summer annuals, or small grains and brassicas to boost forage quality and extend the grazing season. While the quality of the forage will dictate how much is needed, protein and energy supplements are typically needed to meet high lactation requirements of fall-calving cows.
All of the discussed examples assume adequate forage availability and unlimited intake. When limited, a supplement must be fed. Altering the calving window isn’t a light decision and should be driven by each operation’s forage and labor availability throughout the year.