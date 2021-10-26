Monitor body condition for winter calving

Poor-quality forages (grazed or hay) have two negative effects on cow diets — the first effect is lower intake. While a 1,250 pound cow will consume about 31 pounds (as fed) of moderate to good-quality forage, she will only consume about 24 pounds of poor-quality forage.
The second negative effect is that the amount of energy per pound of intake is reduced compared to higher quality forage.
Because of year-to-year variation in forage quality and weather stress, cow body weight and condition can have important year-to-year variation even when fed what appears to be the same diet. Slightly lower forage quality and increased weather stress can result in cows losing more weight than expected.
If cows lose condition over the winter so that that they enter the spring-calving season with a poor body condition, calf health and cow reproductive efficiency will be negatively affected.
In general, mature cows in good body condition that are not nursing a calf and that only need to maintain weight can over-winter on forage alone if forage quality is at least moderate and weather stress is low. If cows in good body condition are forced to consume lower-quality forage or if winter weather is harsh, supplemental high-quality forage or concentrate will be required to maintain body weight.
If cows are thin and need to gain body weight prior to calving, moderate quality forage will not supply the needed nutrients, and supplemental concentrate or high-quality forage must be fed. If only poor-quality forage is available, even greater levels of supplement must be fed to add body condition prior to calving.