MU Extension offers feedlot school

TRENTON, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension will hold a feedlot school Jan. 13-14, at North Central Missouri College in Trenton. Extension beef nutritionist Eric Bailey says specialists will tell the “ins and outs of feeding cattle in Missouri.”
There is renewed interest in feedlots due to new packing plants being built in and around Missouri, he says in a news release. Missouri cattlemen raise 1.7 million calves annually but feed out only 187,500 of them.
“We want to keep a greater portion of these cattle at home and feed them on the farm instead of shipping them out,” Bailey says. “This will add revenue to farms and economic impact for Missouri.”
At the event, Bailey will cover results of a recent USDA-funded feedlot project at MU’s Thompson Research Center, which is known for its long-standing breeding program of Angus cattle chosen for growth and carcass genetics.
Producers attending the feedlot school will tour three local confinement feeding facilities and see different scales of operation.
“We are feeding one to two loads of feedlot cattle at MU Thompson,” Bailey says. “Other operations we will tour are larger and more diverse, including feeding cull cows.”
Other topics include why producers should feed cattle in Missouri, performance expectations, financing a confinement feeding facility, insurance and risk management, feeding cull cows, diet formulation, bunk management, feeding technologies and a feed mixing demonstration.
Register at muext.us/FeedlotSchoolTrenton. For more information, contact Bailey at baileyeric@missouri.edu or 573-884-7873.