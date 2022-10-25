Nominations accepted for Illinois Performance Tested Bull Sale

U
RBANA, Ill. — Breeders must nominate bulls by Dec. 1 for consideration to the 2023 Illinois Performance Tested Bull Sale.
The sale will be Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield and includes old and young bulls, according to a University of Illinois Extension news release. Young bulls must have been calved between Jan. 1, 2021, and March 2022.
This year will include a new selling format. Videos of bulls will be shown during the live auction instead of running through the sale ring. All bulls will be on display for buyer inspection during the sale.
Halter-broke, as well as docile, non-halter broke bulls are eligible. Non-haltered cattle will be screened for disposition prior to the sale.
“The IPT Bull Sale is known for giving bull buyers all necessary information to make positive herd progress," said Travis Meteer, Illinois Extension beef cattle educator and sale manager.
All bulls must have genomic-enhanced EPDs. Breeders can send a blood or hair sample to a breed-approved genetic testing lab. Both low- and high-density tests are allowed.
“Genomic-enhanced EPDs are more accurate and predictable EPDs,” Meteer said. “We are reducing the risk on these bulls. The bulls selling can be trusted more now than ever to sire true to their values.”
Sale order and qualifications are determined by performance in multi-trait economic selection indexes. The sale order is based on the “% Rank” for a maternal and a terminal Dollar Value Index in each breed. The two indexes are included in the sale catalog.
Breeders can sell up to eight bulls. Two will not require a nomination fee. Bulls must index above average for their breed at cataloging for any consignors selling more than six bulls. First-time consignors may nominate up to four bulls.
Nomination fee is $100. A high-quality photo is required prior to the sale.
For more information, contact Meteer at 217-430-7030 or email wmeteer2@illinois.edu.