Northwest Iowa forage meetings slated in December

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Continuing and intensifying drought across northwest Iowa has cattle producers wondering how to prepare for 2023. Pastures were overgrazed, and the U.S. Drought Monitor has most of northwest Iowa rated as severe or extreme drought, according to an Iowa State news release.
To help producers manage previous drought conditions and prepare for continuing drought, Iowa State University Extension is offering three informational meetings:
Dec. 6, 10 a.m. to noon, ISU Extension and Outreach Office, 305 N. Main, Pocahontas. Preregister to 712-335-3103.
Dec. 12, 1-3 p.m., St. John’s United Methodist Church, 212 S 7th St., Mapleton. Preregister to 712-423-2175.
People are also reading…
Dec. 19, 1-3 p.m., Le Mars Convention Center Lower Level, 251 12 St. SE, Le Mars. Preregister to 712-546-7835.
A representative from Farm Credit Services of America will discuss Pasture, Range and Forage Insurance. This relatively new insurance program covers perennial forages and grazing land used to feed livestock that is based on a grid system and rainfall index.
Farm Service Agency will follow with an explanation of USDA financial assistance programs — the Livestock Forage Disaster Program, Emergency Livestock Assistance Program and Livestock Indemnity Program.
ISU Extension crops specialists Gentry Sorenson and Leah Ten Napel, will share how to assess pasture/hay stands and go about repairing them. In some cases, frost seeding may be adequate. More extreme losses may involve interseeding or starting over with a new seeding.
ISU Extension beef specialist Beth Doran will conclude with considerations for alternative and short-term forages. She will discuss annual cool- and warm-season forages that may be used to reduce the grazing pressure on perennial pastures.
All meetings are offered at no charge, but preregister with the ISU Extension office in the hosting county. Questions may be directed to Doran at 712-737-4230 or doranb@iastate.edu.