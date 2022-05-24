Pasture walk season kicks off in southern Iowa

A pair of pasture walks have been slated in two southern Iowa counties in June by beef cattle specialists at Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
Pasture walk hosts Chad and Francine Ide will provide a pasture tour and overview at the first event, beginning at 6 p.m., June 8, at 1815 240th St., Shannon City. The walk is for anyone interested in learning more about pasture management and cattle grazing.
ISU Extension beef specialist Chris Clark and ISU Extension crops specialist Aaron Saeugling will discuss rotational grazing, pasture management, soil fertility and weed control. Tim Christensen, ISU Extension farm management specialist, will discuss Livestock Risk Insurance, according to a news release.
The event begins with a light meal, followed by the pasture walk. Attendance is free and open to the public, with preregistration requested by June 6 to help with meal preparation.
To preregister, call ISU Extension and Outreach Union County at 641-782-8426 or email Jodi Hitz at jhitz@iastate.edu.
A pasture walk at Andy Offenburger’s farm, 26132 530th St., Chariton, is set for June 21, beginning at 6 p.m. The program will include information from ISU Extension beef, agronomy and ag engineering specialists on a variety of topics.
Clark will discuss rotational grazing and share some health-related info for animals on pasture; Extension agronomist Clarabell Probasco will talk about weed control, species identification and fertility: and area ag engineer Kristina TeBockhorst will talk about pasture watering systems and management of heavy use areas.
Preregistration is requested by June 20 for the free event by calling the Lucas County Extension Office at 641-774-2016.