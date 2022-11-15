Pinkeye prevention targeted

Two different variants of Moraxella bovis (M. bovis) recently were identified. The finding will help scientists develop preventative measures to protect cattle against pinkeye.
Cattle pinkeye is a contagious infection that causes redness, itchiness, pain and discomfort in affected animals. Severe cases can result in blindness and impair weight gain in calves.
Scientists at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln sequenced and compared the genomes of a collection of M. bovis variants and found they consisted of two major genotypes. They identified deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) differences between the genotypes.
They also found substances that can potentially be used as targets to control the disease, according to a USDA news release.
“We found major differences in virulence factors between the two genotypes,” said Emily Wynn, a research microbiologist with the ARS.
“For example M. bovis has a toxin called hemolysin toxin, which it uses to penetrate the eye. We found that the two genotypes have different versions of the toxin. That difference and others could mean there are variations in their ability to cause disease.”
The scientists also identified proteins located on the outer membrane of the bacteria cell. The specific location of the proteins makes them available to the host immune system because they’re located on the outer membrane.
Proteins that are unique to one or both genotypes can be used as a target to develop specific preventative actions against any of the genotypes, if necessary, Wynn said.
That’s important because for years scientists have been studying another substance in the bacterium to develop interventions against the disease, called pilin proteins. Pilins facilitate the attachment of M. bovis to the eye. But using pilins to develop interventions could be challenging.
“The pilin gene of M. bovis can undergo an inversion,” said Mike Clawson, a research molecular biologist at the U.S. Meat Animal Research Center in Clay Center, Nebraska. “That’s where parts of the gene flip and are rearranged on the bacterial chromosome.
“As a result, a newly formed pilin gene is created that encodes a new protein version of itself. That helps M. bovis avoid recognition by the immune system. Pilin gene inversions have been thought to be a relatively rare process. But we saw evidence that multiple M. bovis strains were undergoing inversions during our study. That makes the pilin gene a challenge to use as a target. It emphasizes why the outer-membrane proteins identified in the study are an important discovery.”
The disease is often overlooked. Still it’s the most frequently reported disease in beef breeding cows and second in calves.