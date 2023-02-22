Last year’s drought conditions across the state left most pastures heavily used and short. It is known that the combination of drought and heavy grazing can lead to reduced pasture production this year even if we get near normal rainfall. Now is the time to be planning spring and summer grazing.
While most areas have received some good snowfall this winter, there always some uncertainty as to how much spring and summer precipitation we will get. So, the key first step is to develop or adjust a good drought plan for your operation.
For native grass pastures, some reduction in stocking rate may be necessary. Slightly delaying turnout this spring will allow those grasses to accumulate some growth and help in the recovery process. Another management tip for pastures that were grazed first and into July in the 2022 season; is to defer grazing of those pastures until later in the summer.
Seeded annual forages are another option that can be used to supplement any grazing needs. For spring or cool-season annual forages, the planting period is typically late March to early April. This would include things like oats, field peas, or other spring cereal grains. With that planting date, these would provide grazing beginning in late May through early July.
For the summer annual forages, the planting period is typically late May and on into the summer months. This would include things like forage sorghum, sudangrass, sorghum-sudan hybrids, pearl millet, and foxtail millet. Additionally, other species or legumes that are typical of some cover crop mixes could be part of the package as well. With a late-May or early-June planting of a summer annual, grazing should be available in July.
Planning ahead can help make your forage season run smoothly.