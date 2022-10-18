Prioritize grazing corn field residue

Welcome rains have occurred in many Nebraska regions, but our hot and dry summer impacts are extending into the fall and drought-stressed forage stalks are deteriorating more rapidly than normal.
These conditions along with shorter than normal grass pastures may be motivating livestock producers to begin fall crop residue grazing earlier.
When it comes to stalk residue, grain sorghum stover will retain nutrient grazing value longer than corn. Both crop residues provide good nutrition for mid- to late-gestation cattle following fall harvest. Sorghum leaves have similar quality to corn husk and leaves, but their quality still decreases over time.
Although both residues provide the highest nutrient content when grazed soon after grain harvest, prioritize grazing corn stalk fields first. Corn leaves tend to detach from stalks within one to two months after harvest and then blow out of stalk fields, thus dramatically lowering grazing nutritional content. In contrast, grain sorghum stover leaves remain attached to their stalks much longer into the winter and early spring, retaining nutritional value.
Previous grain sorghum yields can be used to set optimum grazing stalking rates. For example, grazing rates might be 1 acre per cow per month for every 100 bushels of harvested sorghum.
Unlike corn residue, grain sorghum stover can have prussic acid toxicity along with possible nitrate toxicity risk, especially if cattle are forced to graze the lower third of drought-stressed stalks.
But, sorghum stover residue is less prone to lodging and has lower acidosis risk from spilled grain than corn.