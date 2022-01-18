Record keeping: What does it mean to you?

Many people make New Year’s resolutions. This year consider including better record keeping.
The first question to ask yourself is: What do I mean by record keeping? Are you wanting to keep better production records? Be more prepared for taxes? Complete financial analysis/planning? I would encourage you to focus on all of the above.
In general, make time for record keeping. There is a time commitment to this process. Consider making record keeping a routine part of your week. You should also determine which information is economically feasible to collect. Time is money after all, and the level of detail needed may differ between operations.
Once you have the records, it’s important to actually use that information for the decision-making process. You should be using trends to improve your operation.
Additionally, be aware of your obligations. If you are enrolled in an FSA program, or have a grant, make sure the record keeping approach you adopt also meets those requirements.
A cow-calf producer choosing a production record-keeping method should consider the level of detail they want to collect regarding cow information, sire information, calf information, and herd information. Additionally you should consider computer requirements of the software, and other additional consideration unique to your operation.
Some software will not run unless you have entered all of the required information. For example, if the software requires weight, and you do not own a scale, that is probably not a good option for your operation. We have several resources to help you with record keeping.
For cow-calf producers interested in production record software I would recommend looking at Current-Report 3279 “Cow-Calf Production Record Software” (https://extension.okstate.edu/fact-sheets/cow-calf-production-record-software.html). This current report is a little older, so software prices may have changed, but it is a good place to start.
Taxes is a record keeping motivator for many producers. It is important to note that tax management is only one part of farm management, and that minimizing taxes should not be the only goal. However, any kind of record keeping can be a good start to financial analysis.