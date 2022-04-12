Regional hay school slated April 26

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Southwestern Missouri hay producers can learn how to improve their haymaking skills April 26 in Springfield.
University of Missouri Extension in Greene County is presenting the regional hay school.
This one-day noncredit course is designed for livestock producers who already own hay equipment or have hay custom-harvested on their land, MU Extension agronomy specialist Tim Schnakenberg says in a university news release. All aspects of hay and round bale silage production will be covered.
The program is 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Brookline Church of Christ on state Highway MM off the James River Freeway. Registration includes materials and a noon meal.
Register by April 22 at bit.ly/greenehay22 or by calling the MU Extension Center in Greene County at 417-881-8909.