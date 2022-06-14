Remembering Baxter Black

Nationally renowned cowboy poet, veterinarian and storyteller Baxter Black died Friday, June 10, at the age of 77. He lived in Benson, Arizona, and had ended his long-running column, On the Edge of Common Sense, at the end of 2021 when he began hospice care.
He was born in January 1945 at the Brooklyn Naval Hospital in Brooklyn, New York, and grew up in Las Cruces, New Mexico, where he was an FFA president and reporter, senior class president, lettered in wrestling and rode bulls in high school and college.
He attended New Mexico State University and Colorado State University, graduating in 1969.
He said he started writing poems in his mid-30s, and his first column was published in July 1980 in the Record Stockman, Denver, Colorado.
On his website, Black described himself as an “entertainer of the agricultural masses.” As he put it, “he has a narrow following, but it’s deep!” He traveled the U.S. and Canada, “scattering his wit and left-handed observations to folks looking for a bright spot in their day.”
When asked how many books he has written, he quoted the late Franklin Delano Roosevelt, “Altogether, too many.” Over 1 million books and audios sold, a weekly column, a weekly radio program, a weekly television program … “there’s no place to hide if you live in the country!”
“He also attracted urban followers (gentiles, he calls them), through National Public Radio, public television, Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show, Random House and USA Today.
Baxter said his life has been blessed, “I like what I do. I have a great home to come home to, a couple good horses, a few cows, a good dog, and friends everywhere I go. I’m square with God and I make a living entertaining people I care about.
“My audience is my inspiration,” he said, “Every cowboy, rancher, vet, farmer, feed salesman, ag teacher, cowman and rodeo hand has a story to tell, and they tell it to me. I Baxterize it and tell it back to ’em! It doesn’t seem fair, does it?”
His online biography ends with, “He’s the real thing. Because, as he says, ‘You can’t be what you aren’t!”