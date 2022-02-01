Rewarming cold calves

Cold weather and calving go hand in hand this time of year.
Cows are remarkably cold tolerant, but neonatal calves do not have the same abilities. Cows have a large body mass plus a rumen that is generating heat, calves do not have the mass nor a rumen to help them during cold spells. Additionally, newborn calves are still wet and can lose body heat incredibly fast, especially if they are exposed to wind or are lying on bare ground.
A chilled calf whose core body temperature is less than 100°F but greater than 95°F will benefit from warm milk (colostrum if newborn) and getting out of the extreme cold. Calves that are colder than 95°F will need more intensive care.
Warm water baths have been reported to be the best method for rewarming calves but logistically can be difficult to use. Access to warm water, assistance to keep a calf from drowning and getting the calf dry again are some of the challenges. Hot boxes can be used to warm calves, and although easier to use still need to be monitored. With either system the temperature should not be greater than 105°F or the calf could have problems from hyperthermia.
In controlled studies where the calf’s body temperature was lowered to 90°F it took about twice as long for calves in a hot box to recover (2 hours) compared to a warm water bath (1 hour). Although this is a significant difference in time, the clinical outcome for the calf is not different.
An additional benefit for the hot box is that the calf dries while it is warming so it can be placed back with the cow faster.
Besides rewarming the calf, make sure newborns have received plenty of colostrum and any other health issues are addressed. Older calves that are dehydrated or not receiving adequate levels of nutrition are more likely to get chilled than normal calves.
Calves exposed to sleet, freezing rain or mud can chill rapidly and may need assistance.
Hopefully, warmer weather will be here soon.
To make sure you’re prepared for calving no matter the weather, look through our online Calving Management manual (https://bit.ly/3ofGK3o)now and take it with you to the field and barn.