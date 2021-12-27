Ron Gill headlines Driftless conference

The upcoming Driftless Region Beef Conference will showcase Dr. Ron Gill, professor and Extension livestock specialist for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and Associate Department Head. The conference will be held Jan. 27-28, at the Grand River Conference Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
“With the challenges of 2020 and 2021, this year’s conference will focus on the future directions of the beef industry,” Denise Schwab, beef specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, said in a news release.
“We are excited to have Dr. Ron Gill share his thoughts and insights into what is ahead for U.S. cattlemen. Dr. Gill has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the beef industry as well as extensive experience with Beef Quality Assurance and Stockmanship.”
Another unique feature for this year’s conference is the meat fabrication demonstration by Dr. Terry Houser from Iowa State University. Dr. Houser will demonstrate different ways to fabricate the chuck roll and the top sirloin butt into new value-added steaks or more traditional retail products. Dr. Bailey Harsh from the University of Illinois will then discuss meat substitutes.
Other key speakers include Matt Ludlow from Rush Creek Ranch in Wisconsin; Tammy Vaassen from Wisconsin Beef Council, Casey Anderson, Iowa Beef Industry Council; Dan Loy and Denise Schwab, Iowa State University; Bill Halfman and Mark Renz, University of Wisconsin; and Mary Drewnoski and Elliott Dennis, University of Nebraska Lincoln.
The evening bullpen session will feature adding value to the beef product, and a panel of producers will share their experiences and challenges along with a wide variety of opportunities.
The early registration fee is $85 per person and must be received prior to midnight, Jan 14. The price increases to $115 after that date. More information on topics, speakers and lodging is available at www.aep.iastate.edu/beef. Registration with links for online and mail forms are available on the conference website.
The Driftless Region Beef Conference is sponsored by ISU Extension and Outreach, University of Illinois Extension and University of Wisconsin Extension. For more information, contact Schwab at 319-472-4739.