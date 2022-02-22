Silage for beef conference back as hybrid event

AMES, Iowa — The Silage for Beef Conference returns for a fourth year as a one-day event with a full slate of topics and presenters on this vital part of beef cattle diets. New this year, the March 17 event focuses on small grain silage and will be available to attend in person or by livestreaming.
Iowa Beef Center and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach join University of Nebraska Extension and Lallemand Animal Nutrition in providing the conference each year. In a news release, IBC director Dan Loy said attendees will learn how to maximize the potential of silage as one of the largest components of their bottom line.
Registration is free although people are asked to preregister by March 2. During the online registration process (at https://bit.ly/3rZy4At), attendees will choose to either stream the conference online or attend in person at the Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center in Ithaca, Nebraska.
The event begins with a welcome at 8:30 a.m. and will conclude by 4 p.m. The conference can also be viewed at the Sioux County Extension office in Orange City. Contact Beth Doran for more information at doranb
@iastate.edu or 712-737-4230.
Topics, speakers and their affiliations are:
- Agronomic management of small grain for silages, led by Daren Redfearn, professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
- When to harvest small grain silage, led by Mary Drewnoski, associate professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
- Sorghum silage: A solution for limited water, led by Matt Atkins, assistant scientist and Extension dairy specialist, University of Wisconsin.
- Why fermentation analysis is important and what it means for your operation, led by John Goeser, Director of Nutritional Research & Innovation at Rock River Laboratory and adjunct assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
- Fundamentals of silage harvest management, led by Becky Arnold, Custom Harvest Business Development Manager, Lallemand Animal Nutrition.
- Inoculants for small grain silage, with Limin Kung, professor at the University of Delaware.
- Economics and ROI on quality forage in grower and finishing rations, led by Jhones Sarturi, associate professor at Texas Tech University.
- Making small grain silage work, a panel discussion led by Dan Loy, director of the Iowa Beef Center and professor at Iowa State University.
“This is a great opportunity for us to bring current research information to the cattle industry in Nebraska, Iowa and beyond,” Loy said. “Hopefully the livestreaming option increases the reach of this information to a national and international audience.”
Contact Loy at 515-294-1058 or dloy@iastate.edu for more information.