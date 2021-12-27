Things You Can Count On:

Editor's note: Because of early holiday deadlines, this column is a reprint from January 2018.
- As soon as you load your horse in the trailer, he will take a dump.
- Any 4th of July rodeo will get rained out.
- The more a new pair of boots cost, the quicker you will scuff a big chunk off the toe.
- The further you get from home in your straw hat, the harder the wind will blow.
- No matter who you vote for, you finally have to admit it didn’t make any difference.
- Any law passed by Congress will either increase your taxes or decrease your freedom.
- Anyone the press calls an environmentalist does not make a living producing anything you can use.
- If you go to a psychiatrist long enough they will eventually find something wrong with you.
- The further you get from the shop, the more you will need the tool you forgot.
- If you go out to rebuild fence, you will find you are two posts and 20 feet of wire short to finish the job.
- If you dig a trench, you will hit a forgotten water line.
- If you hit a horse on the highway, it will be the most expensive horse the guy owns.
- If you don’t get your grain bought at harvest, the price will eventually go up.
- If you get all your grain bought at harvest, the price will eventually go down.
- If after 10 years of selective breeding you have finally achieved the tallest yearling bulls in the show ring, this will be the year the trend starts the other way.
- If you sort the heavy end of the calving heifers into a pen under the lights, there will be six left in the other bunch that calve first.
- March will never be as bad as November because in November you always have March to look forward to.