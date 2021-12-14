Three-State Beef Conference returns in-person in January

GREENFIELD Iowa — The Three-State Beef Conference returns as an in-person program with sessions scheduled for Jan. 11-13, in Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska. The Iowa session will take place Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the Warren Cultural Center Auditorium in Greenfield, and the Missouri sessions on Jan. 12 at the Community Center in Stanberry.
Topics include beef bull development and longevity, marketing and risk management options and strategies, and matching cows to your environment. Visit bit.ly/2ZQy1f8 to view the conference brochure.
Registration is $25 per person and includes the evening meal and copy of the proceedings. Preregistrations are appreciated by Jan. 7.
Register for the Iowa site with Kathy Rohig, 641-743-8412, krohrig@iastate.edu and for the Missouri site with Jim Humphrey, 816-324-3147, humphreyjr@missouri.edu.