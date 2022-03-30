Top 10 announced in Iowa’s best burger contest

Iowans submitted online nominations between Feb. 14 and March 14 to kick off the quest to find the best burger in Iowa in the annual contest sponsored by the Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association. The number of votes each restaurant received determined the 2022 top 10 restaurants.
Restaurants making the list (in alphabetical order):
- Ice Cream & Grill, Wilton
- Pally’s Bar & Grille, Clive
- Cattlemen’s Steakhouse, Sac City
- The Flying Elbow, Marshalltown
- Flaming Office Bar and Grill, Toledo
- The Handlebar, Dallas Center
- Foodie Garage Eatery, Dubuque
- Victoria Station, Harlan
- Lachele’s Fine Foods, Des Moines
- West Towne Pub, Ames
To qualify, the burger must be a 100% real beef patty served on a bun or bread product. Burgers may include any combination of condiments, sauces, cheese or toppings.
“In total, we had more than 5,400 votes from 265 cities and towns across Iowa,” Kylie Peterson, director of marketing for the Iowa Beef Industry Council, said in a news release. “This year’s top 10 restaurants are award-winning worthy but are only a few of the many restaurants in Iowa that do an outstanding job of promoting and serving our beef products to their customers on behalf of Iowa’s beef farmers.”
Eight of the 10 restaurants are new qualifiers. Returning contestants include Arty’s Ice Cream & Grill and Foodie Garage Eatery.
The final phase in the quest for the 2022 Iowa’s Best Burger will now begin. All top 10 restaurants will be visited by a panel of anonymous judges who will evaluate the burgers based on taste, appearance and proper doneness (160 degrees Fahrenheit).
The judges’ scores and comments will be accumulated and the winner will be announced on May 3 to kick off May Beef Month.
“Iowa cattle producers work tirelessly to provide high-quality beef to consumers across the state, country and globe,” said Bob Noble, Iowa Cattlemen’s Association president.
To learn more about the contest and the top 10 restaurants, including addresses and hours, visit www.iabeef.org.