Iowans submitted online nominations Feb. 13-March 13 to kick off the quest to find the best burger in Iowa, in a contest sponsored by the Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association. The number of votes each restaurant received determined the 2023 Top Ten restaurants. The restaurants making the Top Ten list (in alphabetical order) include:
- Foodie Garage Eatery, Dubuque
- Ben’s Burgers, Ankeny
- Flight Bar + Grille, Huxley
- Birdies, Burgers and Brews @ The Hillcrest, Graettinger
- Jeronimo’s Bar & Grill, Springbrook
- Burger & Company, Spirit Lake
- Parlor on Main, Central City
- Fishback & Stephenson Cider House, Fairfield
- Troy’s Bar & Grill, Earling
To qualify, the burger must be a 100% real beef patty served on a bun or bread product. Burgers may include any combination of condiments, sauces, cheese or toppings.
“In total, we collected 6,414 votes for 509 Iowa restaurants,” said Kylie Peterson, Director of Marketing for the Iowa Beef Industry Council, in a news release. “This year’s Top Ten restaurants are award-winning worthy, but are only a few of the many restaurants in Iowa that do an outstanding job of promoting and serving our beef products to their customers on behalf of Iowa’s beef farmers.”
Five of the Top Ten restaurants are new qualifiers, including Ben’s Burgers, Burger & Company, Flight Bar & Grille, Jeronimo’s Bar & Grill, and Parlor on Main.
The final phase in the quest for the 2023 Iowa’s Best Burger will now begin. All Top Ten restaurants will be visited by a panel of anonymous judges who will evaluate the burgers based on taste, appearance, and proper doneness (160 degrees Fahrenheit). The judges’ scores and comments will be accumulated and the winner will be announced on May 1 to kick off May Beef Month.
Last year, The Flying Elbow in Marshalltown took home the title of 2022 Iowa’s Best Burger. Winners in previous years include: 2021 – Bambino’s of Ossian; 2020 – Twisted Tail Steakhouse & Saloon of BeeBeeTown; 2019 – Wood Iron Grille of Oskaloosa; 2018 - Café Beaudelaire of Ames; 2017 – The Smokin’ Hereford BBQ of Storm Lake; 2016 – The Chuckwagon Restaurant Adair; 2015 – The Cider House of Fairfield; 2014 – Brick City Grill in Ames; 2013 – 61 Chop House Grille in Mediapolis; 2012 – Coon Bowl III in Coon Rapids; 2011 – Rusty Duck in Dexter; and 2010 – Sac County Cattle Company of Sac City.
To learn more about the contest and the Top Ten restaurants, including addresses and hours, visit www.iabeef.org.