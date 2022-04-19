Trigger dates crucial for drought management

Research surveys have shown most ranchers utilize reactive drought management practices, such as reducing herd size and purchasing feed, with fewer ranchers using well-defined proactive strategies in their drought management (e.g. having banked forage and varying stocking rates with forage supply).
“Droughts often are the catalyst to make ranching enterprise changes, as they can be an expensive education to do something different,” Justin Derner and David Augustine wrote in a scholarly article in 2016.
Thus, to avoid expensive lessons in “coulda, woulda, shoulda,” it’s important to consider having a drought plan in place.
Other research conducted on this topic has found the four main areas that inhibit ranchers from responding to drought are: learning and mental models, financial considerations, government policy and scale.
Mental models are concerned with how we remember drought, which is driven by experience and our capacity to be heavily influenced by our most-recent memories.
Financial considerations center on a reluctance to destock and less reliance on feed stocks.
Government policy has generally provided aid to ranchers dealing with drought, with the unintended consequences of holding livestock instead of selling them during drought or delaying making a decision altogether as you wait for policy to be implemented.
Lastly, researcher Barry Dunn found that the duration, severity, extent and seasonal pattern of drought influence what management action (if any) is taken. Having a drought plan in place ensures that you can overcome the inhibitions surrounding a drought response, the basis of which is figuring out trigger dates. Trigger dates (or critical dates) also serve as timely monitoring points as part of an annual management cycle.
The idea surrounding trigger dates is that on that date you:
1. Compare current/projected supply versus demand. This is your target point, and
2. Take appropriate action to balance supply and demand. This is your action plan.
Trigger dates are particularly important during the months of April, May and June, as research has demonstrated that precipitation received during those months accurately predicts annual forage production in the central and northern Great Plains. Thus, an opportunity exists for producers to assess forage production, take appropriate action and make informed decisions.
In addition, if we look at forage growth curves (Figure 1), most annual forage production (60–90%) occurs by July 1 for cool-season dominated sites across the Great Plains, peaking in about June. For warm-season-dominated sites, 90% occurs by Sept. 1, peaking in about July. As the summer progresses, the probability of getting enough precipitation to “make up” for spring deficits decreases. Thus, any action plans should be, at a minimum, planned, if not enacted by late-June or early-July in the central and northern Great Plains.
Overall, consider that trigger dates will be earlier in the season for cool-season-dominated areas, compared to warm-season-dominated areas. Some possible indicators of pending forage deficits include:
- Last year’s precipitation and plant growth
- Precipitation starting in October.
- Precipitation in recent months*
- April, May and June precipitation compared to a long-term average or “normal”*
- Current standing forage
- All residual forage
- Soil moisture*
- Short-term and long-term precipitation and temperature forecasts (available at the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center website)
- Drought status (available at the U.S. Drought Monitor website)